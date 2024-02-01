© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The ongoing crisis at Wayne County's juvenile jail

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 1, 2024 at 4:42 PM EST
Canva

This week we learned that six staffers have been fired from the Wayne County juvenile jail for failing to ensure the safety of a 12-year-old child, who was allegedly sexually assaulted in March of 2023. But there are now new investigations into other incidents of alleged assault, unsanitary conditions, and other medical care violations.

GUEST:

Christine MacDonald, investigative editor for the Detroit Free Press

Stateside juvenile justicewayne county
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
