Stateside Podcast: The ongoing crisis at Wayne County's juvenile jail

This week we learned that six staffers have been fired from the Wayne County juvenile jail for failing to ensure the safety of a 12-year-old child, who was allegedly sexually assaulted in March of 2023. But there are now new investigations into other incidents of alleged assault, unsanitary conditions, and other medical care violations.

GUEST:

Christine MacDonald, investigative editor for the Detroit Free Press

