Better Made files lawsuit against MI marijuana companies

Detroit-based food company Better Made Snack Foods filed a federal lawsuit against more than a dozen Michigan marijuana companies last week, alleging trademark infringement, false designation of origin and unfair competition. The suit was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

The suit alleges that House Brands Distro "knowingly and willfully violated Better Made's rights" by “manufacturing, packaging, distributing and selling cannabis products” that feature a logo that looks similar to Better Made’s logo.

The products feature the words “Better Smoke,” which the company alleges constitutes trademark infringement. The lawsuit says that could potentially confuse customers and harm the company's brand reputation. The suit says in August 2023, Better Made sent a letter to House Brands Distro, requesting the company stop using the “Better Smoke” branding.

But the lawsuit says customers notified Better Made that the product was still being sold and advertised.

“Despite assurances that the issue would be remedied, Defendants’ use of the Infringing Mark has continued,” the suit says.

The suit seeks “monetary damages and an order enjoining Defendants from using Better Made’s trademarks in Defendants’ website advertising, packaging and marketing materials." More than a dozen other companies and dispensaries are also listed as defendants.

Better Made's attorney did not respond to a request for comment. An attorney for House Brands Distro could not be identified.