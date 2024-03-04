© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan communities' share of state marijuana tax revenue totals $87 million

Michigan Public | By Alvin (AJ) Jones
Published March 4, 2024 at 5:00 AM EST
Marijuana edibles
Shelby
/
Adobe Stock

The Michigan Department of Treasury announced that over $87 million from the state's taxes on marijuana would be distributed to Michigan communities as a part of a tax revenue splitting agreement. The money is a part of a larger $290.3 million pot that's shared across several budgets.

Thirty percent of the money is split evenly between counties and municipalities that host marijuana businesses. The other 70% is split evenly between the state's K-12 School Aid Fund the Transportation Fund.

The local communities getting a share of the tax revenue include 99 cities, 71 counties, 30 villages, and 69 townships, according to a statement from the treasury department. Each community gets about $59,000 for each licensed marijuana retailer and microbusiness.

The total amount of revenue raised has gone up about 46% since last year, said David Harns, a spokesperson for the state Cannabis Regulatory Agency.

Detroit is getting the largest amount among the state's municipalities — more than $1.9 million. The city's first licensed marijuana retailers opened last year.

Ann Arbor is next with $1.5 million.

Lansing, Grand Rapids, and Kalamazoo are all getting more than $1 million.

"The cannabis industry is really kind of taking hold here in Michigan, it's the second largest in the country only behind California,” Harns said. ”When you look at it on a per-capita basis, it's actually the number one market in the country.”
Tags
Politics & Government marijuana dispensariesmarijuanacannabis
Alvin (AJ) Jones
A.J. Jones is a newsroom intern and graduate of the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Sources say he owns a dog named Taffy.
See stories by Alvin (AJ) Jones
Related Content