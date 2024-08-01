© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Judge signals he'll sign off on legal settlement involving Iraqi nationals

Michigan Public | By Sarah Cwiek
Published August 1, 2024 at 1:36 PM EDT
justice lawyer / judge gavel working with legal documents in a court room
mojo_cp - stock.adobe.com
/
184306582
justice lawyer / judge gavel working with legal documents in a court room

A federal judge in Detroit says he plans to sign a settlement in a case involving the detention and attempted deportation of around 1400 Iraqi nationals.

The Trump Administration arrested the Iraqis with old criminal convictions or immigration violations in 2017. Most were from Michigan.

The ACLU and other groups sued the government as a result. Now, attorneys say the settlement will ensure Iraqis cannot be detained indefinitely, and cannot be arrested and ordered deported because they seek to address their immigration status.

ACLU of Michigan attorney Miriam Aukerman said one of the most important aspects of the case was that each class-action plaintiff got a chance to have their case heard by an immigration judge.

“What this case did was give people the chance to have their individual cases heard by an immigration judge, to have their individual cases assessed,” Aukerman said.

The matter ended happily for the case’s chief plaintiff, Sam Hamama. He became a U.S. citizen.

“I got expunged, and I got pardoned by the governor and became a citizen in 2020. It was a beautiful day. I was reborn again,” Hamama said.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System IraqACLU of Michigan
Sarah Cwiek
Sarah Cwiek joined Michigan Public in October 2009. As our Detroit reporter, she is helping us expand our coverage of the economy, politics, and culture in and around the city of Detroit.
See stories by Sarah Cwiek
Related Content