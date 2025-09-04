Michiganders encouraged to use "red flag" laws after Minneapolis shooting

In the wake of a recent Minneapolis school shooting that left two children dead, anti-gun violence activists are urging Michiganders to use the state’s “red flag” laws to potentially prevent future shootings.

“Everybody needs to know: if somebody in your life is armed and in crisis, we now have a law to temporarily disarm them and keep us all safe,” said the Rev. Chris Yaw of St. David’s Episcopal Church in Southfield, and leader of a gun buyback program called Disarmory Ministries .

"Guns are the No. 1 cause of death for children," he said. "And yes, we in Michigan know all about school shootings: survivors of the Oxford and Michigan State shootings help lead our organization."

The state’s Extreme Risk Protection Orders allow a family member, law enforcement officer, or healthcare provider to seek a court order to temporarily prevent someone from buying or possessing guns, if they believe the person is an imminent harm to themselves or others.

“You can file one of these orders [with the courts] yourself,” Yaw said. “You can also ask the police to help, but you don't have to. You have the power to prevent mass shootings, or the most common form of gun death, which, as we all know, is death by suicide.”

The laws have been used more than 200 times in the first year since they took effect in 2024, organizers said.

Skye Thietten, a steering committee member of End Violence Michigan, said some warning signs include threats or acts of violence, sharp changes in mood, a history of mental illness, increased isolation or prolonged depression, acts of cruelty towards animals, violation of personal protection orders or domestic violence.

“You could witness them in person, you could have evidence in text or written form, like a journal or just a regular text,” Thietten said. “You could see this stuff on social media. Now, if you see any of these, or any combination of these in a loved one, someone within your circle, please do not wait to see what happens next. Please do not hope and pray.”

Thietten also encouraged anyone who does file an ERPO to alert local law enforcement, who may be able to offer guidance. “Because they actually might be part of the team who's executing the ERPO in the end, and it's always good to give them a heads up.”