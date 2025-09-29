Death toll from attack at Michigan church stays at 4 after police sweep charred ruins

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — In the chaotic moments after a Marine veteran smashed his pickup truck into a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Michigan and began shooting, church members dragged others to safety while smoke filled the building, officials said Monday.

Four people died and eight others were wounded in Sunday’s attack just as services were underway in the crowded sanctuary. Authorities feared they would find additional victims, but by Monday everyone was accounted for after a sweep of the charred ruins, police said.

Investigators were focusing on what motivated the 40-year-old veteran to open fire and set ablaze the church in Grand Blanc Township, about 50 miles northwest of Detroit. The suspect was killed while exchanging gunfire with two officers, said Township Chief of Police William Renye.

Eight people — ages 6 to 78 — were injured, including five with gunshot wounds, the chief said. The others suffered smoke inhalation.

“This was an evil act of violence,” Renye said.

The FBI considered the attack — the second on an American church in little over a month — an “act of targeted violence,” said Ruben Coleman, a special agent in charge for the bureau.

Investigators declined to discuss any possible motives during a news conference Monday.

Authorities identified the shooter as Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, of the neighboring town of Burton. Investigators deployed a robot while searching Sanford’s residence Sunday but did not say what they found or provide any additional details about him, including whether he had any connection to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, widely known as the Mormon church.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said investigators were looking into how much planning went into the attack and whether any clues about the motive were left behind.

“From what I understand, based on my conversations with the FBI director, all they know right now is this was an individual who hated people of the Mormon faith,” she said Monday during an interview on Fox News Channel’s “Fox and Friends.”

Heroic efforts inside the church

Employees from a nearby hospital were inside the church at the time of the attack and jumped into action, said Dr. Michael Danic, medical chief of staff for Henry Ford Genesys Hospital, where most of the victims were treated.

He described how the employees went “in and out of the fire” to help drag people out.

“They were heroes. Those on the scene were absolute heroes,” Danic said.

Searching for answers

Crews in white coveralls and hard hats searched through what remained of the church Monday morning. The suspect's silver truck with two American flags in the back remained where it had smashed into a brick wall near a sign that says “visitors welcome.”

Across the street, there was an SUV with apparent bullet holes in the windshield and driver window.

Sanford apparently used gas to start the fire and also had explosive devices, said James Dier of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Flames and smoke poured from the church for hours after the attack. The fire gutted nearly all of the building, consuming its towering white steeple and sanctuary — only its outer walls and a few side rooms remained standing.

Suspect was deployed to Iraq

According to records released by the Marine Corps, Sanford served for four years after enlisting in 2004 and was discharged at the rank of sergeant. He deployed once to Iraq for seven months and was awarded a Good Conduct Medal, indicating three years of service without any major infractions.

The shooting was the latest of several attacks on houses of worship in the U.S. over the past 20 years, including one in August that killed two children at the Church of the Annunciation in Minneapolis.

The shooting occurred a day after Russell M. Nelson, the oldest-ever president of the Utah-based faith, died at 101.

“Places of worship are meant to be sanctuaries of peacemaking, prayer and connection,” spokesperson Doug Anderson said. "We pray for peace and healing for all involved.”

Shooting leaves area in state of shock

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said she spoke with President Donald Trump and that he shared his condolences.

“This might be a familiar pain, but it hurts all the same. Every time. We cannot continue living our lives like this,” Whitmer said.

Brandt Malone, a member of the Church of Latter-day Saints who was attending services at a different church Sunday morning, said his congregation was evacuated when they heard about the attack.

“Everyone’s in a state of shock right now,” he said, adding he knows quite a few people who were in the Grand Blanc church. “We view church and our worship services really as a sanctuary.“

About 100 people gathered for a prayer service Sunday evening at a nondenominational Christian church in Grand Blanc. Many bowed their heads and some cried softly.

“We’re exhausted by the evil, we’re exhausted by these things. But Lord, you are our refuge, said Pastor Chuck Lindsey.

___

Associated Press reporters Corey Williams in Grand Blanc Township, Michigan; Safiyah Riddle in Montgomery, Alabama; Konstantin Toropin in Washington; and John Seewer in Toledo, Ohio; contributed to this report.

