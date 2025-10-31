© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FBI Director Patel says multiple people were arrested in Michigan in a Halloween weekend attack plot

Michigan Public | By Zena Issa,
The Associated Press
Published October 31, 2025 at 9:57 AM EDT
FBI director Kash Patel speaks during a roundtable, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Evan Vucci/AP
/
AP
FBI director Kash Patel speaks during a roundtable in the White House, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday morning in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

Patel didn’t release further information about the arrests, but said more information would be coming.

Jordan Hall with the FBI Detroit Field Office confirmed that "members from the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities."

"There is no current threat to public safety," said Hall.

The Dearborn Police Department issued a statement saying it had been "made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning."

"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," the statement continued.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with new information as we receive it.
Tags
Criminal Justice & Legal System terrorismterrorist attack
Zena Issa
Zena Issa is Michigan Public’s new Criminal Justice reporter, joining the team after previously working as a newsroom intern and Stateside production assistant. She's also a graduate of the University of Michigan - Ann Arbor. (Go Blue!)
See stories by Zena Issa
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.
See stories by The Associated Press