FBI Director Patel says multiple people were arrested in Michigan in a Halloween weekend attack plot

Multiple people who had been allegedly plotting a violent attack over the Halloween weekend were arrested Friday morning in Michigan, FBI Director Kash Patel said in a social media post.

Patel didn’t release further information about the arrests, but said more information would be coming.

Jordan Hall with the FBI Detroit Field Office confirmed that "members from the FBI in Michigan were present in the cities of Dearborn and Inkster this morning conducting law enforcement activities."

"There is no current threat to public safety," said Hall.

The Dearborn Police Department issued a statement saying it had been "made aware that the FBI conducted operations in the City of Dearborn earlier this morning."

"We want to assure our residents that there is no threat to the community at this time," the statement continued.

This is a developing story. It will be updated with new information as we receive it.