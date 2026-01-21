Wayne County prosecutors file 5 new sexual assault charges against former nurse

Detroit Police Department Mugshot of former Sinai Grace Hospital Wilfredo Berrios, who faces multiple criminal charges of sexual assault

Wayne County prosecutors have filed five new sexual assault cases against a former nurse accused of abusing female patients at Detroit’s Sinai-Grace Hospital, bringing the total number of cases against him to eight.

Prosecutors say Wilfredo Figueroa-Berrios often targeted patients who were under the influence of medication or sedated during medical procedures.

The newly announced cases span several dates in 2024 and 2025 and involve multiple patients who were admitted to the hospital at the time of the alleged assaults.

The charges include criminal sexual conduct as well as violations of a newer Michigan law that makes it a felony to assault a patient by misrepresenting the contact as medically necessary.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said the investigation may not be over and encouraged additional victims to come forward.

“I’m putting out that call to anyone who may have been sexually assaulted by this defendant. I would not be surprised if we were contacted," she said. "There were more cases, but so far these are what we have.”

According to prosecutors, Figueroa-Berrios has been in custody since October 3, 2025, and has been unable to post bond. Worthy said the office waited to announce the additional charges until investigations were complete.

“We don’t charge cases unless we are certain that we can prove them beyond a reasonable doubt,” she said.

“We don’t charge it hoping things are going to change. … We wait until the investigation is complete. I think that’s the only responsible way to do things."

Several alleged victims have also filed civil lawsuits against Figueroa-Berrios and the Detroit Medical Center. In response to those suits, the hospital has said there was no indication of concern about Figueroa-Berrios during its rigorous background checks and that it is cooperating with law enforcement.

Prosecutors emphasized that the charges are allegations and that Figueroa-Berrios is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

Anyone who believes they may have been assaulted is urged to contact law enforcement or seek support services through the Avalon Healing Center.