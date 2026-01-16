© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Ottawa County says small footprint homes could ease its housing shortage

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published January 16, 2026 at 8:14 PM EST
A computer rendering of a small, one-floor home design featuring beige walls, a red-orange door on a sky blue background.
Ottawa County
/
Courtesy photo
Ottawa County series of free home designs are "designed to preserve the character of existing and surrounding neighborhood homes."

Ottawa County is making a range of small footprint home designs available to the public for free, in an effort to alleviate some of the county's housing shortage.

Paul Sachs is Ottawa County's Director of Strategic Impact. He said many middle income people can't afford to buy a home in Ottawa County, where the average cost is approaching $400,000.

Sachs said in the past, homes were much smaller - and more affordable. There are still neighborhoods in Ottawa County where you can find older, smaller homes, he said.

"And you can't build them now," he said. "We have zoned them out of the market."

The free home designs range from a 440 square foot one- bedroom house, to a two-bedroom home of 1,056 square feet.

Sachs said anybody can use the designs, but they were developed specifically to fit Ottawa County's residential culture. He said there is interest among developers in building smaller homes, but local governments will need to ease their zoning rules to allow smaller homes on smaller lot sizes and setbacks, and they may also need to make the permitting process less cumbersome.

The county has also partnered with the non-profit Doors of Hope to build eight of the homes near Holland as a design showcase. The city's planning department has approved the plan, and Sachs said he is confident Holland City Council will give the final go-ahead.
Tags
Economy housing shortagetiny housesottawa countyHollandaffordable housing
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
Related Content