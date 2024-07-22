Beaches across Michigan close due to bacteria contamination

Eleven beaches across Michigan were closed over the weekend due to high bacteria levels. The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy keeps a running list of closures on its BeachGuard listing. The closures, while not atypical for this time of year, may reflect structural issues according to environmental researchers.

Jeff Johnston, EGLE’s Public Information Officer, says this number of beach closures isn’t abnormally high for this time of year.

“The biggest cause of high bacterial counts is contamination from animal droppings, especially bird droppings like waterfowl,” he said. “These tend to run off into the waters after a rain event and those nutrients from the droppings feed the bacterial growth.”

In addition, John Rumpler, Clean Water Director for Environment America’s Michigan branch, says structural issues also contribute to contamination.

“Three primary causes of pathogens in our waterways are sewage overflows, common urban runoff pollution, and in some instances, factory farms,” he said.

Rumpler said overflows are caused by aging leaky pipes and older infrastructure in cities.

"Water can infiltrate and overwhelm those systems causing a discharge of raw or partially treated sewage into open waters,” he said. “The nonscientific term I would use here is poopy water."

Rumpler said that pavement blocks water from being absorbed into the soil after storms, leading to oil, toxins, and other refuse from roads draining into open waters. On Factory Farms, Rumpler said that some farms overapply and don’t properly treat manure, leading to runoff.

Damaged septic tanks also deposit refuse into water. ”Septic systems are a way that we deal with human waste and human waste has pathogens in it. So if we have leaking septic systems in Michigan, that will get into the groundwater and eventually some of that groundwater will flow out to our surface waters,” Rumpler said. Johnston said, “By, one estimate, about a third of the septic systems in our state are leaking or otherwise damaged and not working properly.”

Rumpler said that investments in infrastructure, proper treatment, and use of manure and continued “rigorous and rapid testing,” of water will help mitigate environmental damage. He also supported a bipartisan federal bill that would extend the BEACH Act, which provides federal guidelines and funding for beach testing.

Michigan residents can find current closers on the BeachGuard section on EGLE’s website.