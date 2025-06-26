Michigan officials weigh measures to reduce cyanobacterial blooms on Lake Erie

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration released its 2025 Lake Erie Harmful Algal Bloom Forecast on Thursday.

NOAA is predicting the annual cyanobacterial bloom on the western end of Lake Erie will be mild to moderate this summer. Cyanobacteria is not currently detectable by satellite in western Lake Erie. But it is expected to begin forming next month.

Cyanobacteria is a gooey, greenish algae-like substance that can produce a toxin that's harmful to people and pets.

A decade ago, the toxic bloom was so bad it forced the city of Toledo to temporarily issue a "do not drink" order for its water system.

The cyanobacterial growth is fueled by phosphorus and other runoff from agricultural and other sources.

Phil Roos is the director of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE). He told attendees at a conference in Adrian Thursday that more work is needed to decrease phosphorus and other runoff from agricultural and other sources that feed the cyanobacteria.

“This isn’t just a Lake Erie thing; it’s across our whole state,” said Roos. “This is really something we have to do because it’s something we can do.”

According to EGLE, more than 11 million people in the U.S. and Canada rely on the lake as their drinking water source.

A state agricultural official said they’ll look at ways to better balance the needs of farmers to grow profitable crops and protect the region’s waterways.

Tim Boring is the director of Michigan’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. He said they’re working with farmers to reduce the problem.

“Balancing these factors around, of how farmers need to be managing their crops for the profitability and the viability of rural communities broadly, but at the same time doing so in a way we're protecting water resources,” said Boring.

Michigan’s updated Domestic Action Plan calls for reducing phosphorus runoff into the basin by a sustained 40% from 2008 levels.

More than 200 people attended Thursday's second annual State of the Western Lake Erie Basin conference.

