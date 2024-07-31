© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Mich. health department reports state's first West Nile Virus case of the year

Michigan Public | By Alvin (AJ) Jones
Published July 31, 2024 at 9:34 PM EDT

Health officials in Michigan have confirmed that a resident of the state contracted West Nile Virus. It's Michigan's first human case of the year.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said the person, who lives in Livingston County, most likely contracted the virus while traveling in Nevada.

“This patient spent most of the entire time it would take West Nile Virus to incubate inside the human body outside the state while vacationing in an area with high levels of West Nile virus,” said Emily Dinh, a medical epidemiologist with the state health department.

Mosquitoes carry the West Nile Virus, and most disease cases are asymptomatic.

The health department said it's testing mosquito pools and animals to track the virus's prevalence. Dinh said mosquitoes have tested positive for the virus in Bay County, Kent County,Ottawa County, Saginaw County, and St. Clair County.

In addition, the department says 10 birds have contracted the virus.

The West Nile Virus is often asymptomatic. However, in some cases, it can cause headaches, fevers, pains, and fatigue, among other symptoms. Some patients will experience severe symptoms including disorientation and seizures. In severe cases, the virus can cause encephalitis (inflammation of brain tissue). Those over 60, with other serious medical conditions, or weakened immune systems, are most at risk for severe symptoms.

The Michigan health department said cutting grass short and removing standing water from tires, sinks, and other enclosed spaces can help control mosquitos. The department also recommends wearing long sleeves and pants and applying insect repellent.
Alvin (AJ) Jones
A.J. Jones is a newsroom intern and graduate of the University of Michigan-Dearborn. Sources say he owns a dog named Taffy.
