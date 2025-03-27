Michigan health department appears to lose $390 million in grant funds, according to DOGE

More than $390 million in federal grants to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services appears to have been abruptly discontinued this week, according to the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) website.

The site, which has been riddled with major inaccuracies and overinflated numbers in the past, says the cuts were from grants administered by the federal Health and Human Services department, but gives no specifics as to which state programs the grants covered.

They’re presumably part of the more than $11 billion in HHS grant cuts reported this week , from funding Congress authorized for state public health efforts during the COVID pandemic.

But states have also been able to use the remaining money in those grants (which were set to expire late this year) for other public health work, including programs on infectious disease, mental health, and addiction services.

About $1 billion of the national cuts to states’ funding were made by the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) which is part of HHS.

“SAMHSA expects to save over $1 billion in Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2020 (H.R. 6074) and American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (H.R. 1319) funds,” a SAMHSA spokesperson said via email Thursday.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is over, and HHS will no longer waste billions of taxpayer dollars responding to a non-existent pandemic that Americans moved on from years ago. HHS is prioritizing funding projects that will deliver on President Trump’s mandate to Make America Healthy Again.”

The spokesperson declined to provide any further information, including whether the SAMHSA cuts will impact Michigan. HHS did not immediately return a request for comment and clarification on the MDHHS cuts.

As of Thursday evening, the DOGE site lists more than a dozen separate cuts to MDHHS from HHS, all dated March 23, varying widely from the largest purported “savings” of more than $230 million (out of a roughly $575 million total grant) to the smallest “savings” of $80,582.92 (out of a $532,185 total grant.)

doge.gov/savings One of about a dozen or so grant cuts to MDHHS listed on DOGE's website on Thursday, all purportedly from HHS and dated March 23. The cuts were listed over dozens of pages, and the site doesn't allow you to search by agency.

“As soon as I have something, I will send your way,” an MDHHS spokesperson said via email Thursday afternoon, when asked whether the DOGE numbers are accurate, what information the state has received from HHS about which Michigan grants will be impacted, and any potential plans for cuts at the state level as a result.

A spokesperson for Governor Gretchen Whitmer's office declined to comment when asked about the purported hundreds of millions of dollars in cuts to state health funding, saying they would “let DHHS speak on this on behalf of the administration.”

And a spokesperson for Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, who has repeatedly joined other state AGs in suing the Trump administration in an attempt to block other funding cuts, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

How other states are reacting to the cuts

Other states varied widely in their initial responses to the cuts, from threatening legal action to saying they were still seeking to understand them.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, released a statement Thursday saying the Trump administration had “ripped away $350 million in Congressionally-approved federal funding for the New Jersey Department of Health and the New Jersey Department of Human Services.”

“At a time when measles, tuberculosis, and bird flu have been reported in our region, these cuts will force our state to take contact tracers out of the field and vastly limit the ability of local health departments to follow up on reported cases … We will do everything we can to restore this funding — including taking legal action — so we can keep the people of New Jersey safe and healthy," Murphy's statement said.

And New York Governor Kathy Hochul said her state is losing some $300 million in the cuts, according to NPR.

“At a time when New York is facing an ongoing opioid epidemic, multiple confirmed cases of measles and an ongoing mental health crisis, these cuts will be devastating," Hochul said. "There is no state in this country that has the financial resources to backfill the massive federal funding cuts."

In Colorado, health officials said they were losing some $250 million in “ongoing and planned funding,” a state health department spokesperson told Colorado Public Radio .

“This sudden change impacts 60 programs across the state of Colorado that provide a wide range of services including: crisis resolution teams, services for adults with serious mental illness, peer services for Coloradans in recovery for substance use disorder, and support for young adults who have experienced an early onset of psychotic spectrum illness — just to name a few.”

In Louisiana, the DOGE website suggests some $55 million in state cuts, while state health officials said earlier this week they believed the cuts to be about $10 million, according to New Orleans Public Radio .

“We were looking at some of those grants to pay for things like some portions of our crisis services,” Karen Stubbs, an assistant secretary at the Louisiana health department, told lawmakers in a hearing earlier this week. “So we're still trying to sort out if we can shift them to other grants with payments there, or what that impact is.”

