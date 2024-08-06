© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

LIVE UPDATES

Election 2024: Michigan's Primary Results

Published August 6, 2024 at 6:02 PM EDT
blue, purple, and red graphic that says "michigan's primary results"

Follow Michigan Public reporters for results, analysis and more from Primary races across the state.

Here are the races we're following across Michigan

Link Copied
Posted August 6, 2024 at 6:03 PM EDT

Michigan Public will be reporting across the state and providing primary results from the following races:

  • Democratic and Republican results from Michigan's U.S. Senate race
  • Democratic and Republican results from Michigan's 8th Congressional District race
  • Democratic and Republican results from Michigan's 3rd Congressional race
  • Democratic results from Michigan's 13th Congressional District race
  • Results from Michigan's 103rd House of Representatives District

See some of our previous coverage:

Michigan's U.S. Senate Race
More Political Campaign Coverage