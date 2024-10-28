Up and down the ballot: Here are the 2024 election races Michigan Public is following

Getting to the polls, or getting your ballot in the mail, is the first step in voting. But then you need to choose from the candidates on the ballot. Among all the election news, it can be hard to find specific information on the candidates and issues. This is a collection of relevant stories that may be helpful as you consider your options.

Here are the races and proposals we’re following.

Make your vote count: when and how to cast a ballot in Michigan Find key dates and deadlines. Read about absentee voting, early in-person locations, Election Day voting, voting with a disability, and election challengers.

President

If it feels like the presidential and vice presidential candidates are constantly here in Michigan this election cycle… well, it’s because they are.

Presidential candidates: Everywhere. All at once.

Where candidates stand on economy, abortion and other issues Michiganders care about

Polling and history tell us Michigan is a swing state this presidential election. Michigan Public's Zoe Clark talked about Michigan's battleground state status on C-SPAN and CNN . Michigan went to Republican Donald Trump in 2016 by the closest margin of any state that year (10,704 votes) and then flipped to Democrat Joe Biden in 2020 (by 154,188 votes).

And many see this as a two-party race.

There are also smaller third parties on the ballot pushing their own issues and candidates and this could have a big impact on Michigan’s presidential race .

United States Senate

Michigan Public’s Morning Edition host Doug Tribou spoke with the two major party candidates, Elissa Slotkin (D) and Mike Rogers (R) . The candidates also had two debates:



United States House of Representatives

Michigan Election 2024: Congressional and state House races to watch Gongwer News Service President Zach Gorchow joined Morning Edition host Doug Tribou to look at some of Michigan's key legislative and congressional races.

District 3:



Hillary Scholten (D, Incumbent)

Paul Hudson (R)

Alexander Avery (Libertarian)

Louis Palus (Working Class Party)

Related coverage:

Paul Hudson ran for state Supreme Court in 2020 and spoke with Michigan Public about his campaign. Hudson's 2020 candidacy was unsuccessful.

District 7:



Curtis Hertel (D)

Tom Barrett (R)

L. Rachel Dailey (Libertarian)

Related coverage:

Michigan Black Caucus asks for investigation into Barrett ad

District 8:



Kristen McDonald Rivet (D)

Paul Junge (R)

Jim Casha (Green Party)

Steve Barcelo (Libertarian)

James Little (U.S. Taxpayers Party)

Kathy Goodwin (Working Class Party)

District 10:



John James (R, Incumbent)

Carl Marlinga (D)

Mike Saliba (Libertarian Party)

Andrea Kirby (Working Class Party)

Michigan Supreme Court

In November, Michigan voters will choose two justices to serve on the state Supreme Court. On Morning Edition on Michigan Public, we’re bringing you interviews with the four candidates. Meet the MI Supreme Court candidates .



Downballot Proposals

Bitter fight over Ann Arbor's Proposal C to eliminate city's August primaries, party labels



Ann Arbor's Proposal C would eliminate August primaries, so all candidates for mayor and city council would appear for the first time on the November ballot. City elections would also become non-partisan. According to reporting from Michigan Public's Tracy Samilton, Proposal C is the result of a power struggle between the current Democratic city leadership and a Democratic faction over competing visions for Ann Arbor's future. Read more.

Michigan Election 2024: Ingham County considers affordable housing millage



In Ingham County, one ballot item is a proposed millage that would keep a pandemic-era housing initiative alive. Alan Fox is the Ingham County treasurer (and is on the ballot this year) and also leads the Housing Trust Fund. He spoke with Michigan Public Morning Edition host Doug Tribou. Read more.

Michigan Election 2024: Saginaw considers "Back the Blue" city charter amendment

