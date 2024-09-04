© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Public's Zoe Clark talks Michigan's battleground state status on C-SPAN and CNN

Michigan Public | By Zoe Clark
Published September 4, 2024 at 12:34 PM EDT

On Monday September 2nd, Michigan Public's Politics Director Zoe Clark, co-host of It's Just Politics, joined C-SPAN's Washington Journal to discuss the upcoming presidential election and where things stand in the battleground state of Michigan.

You can view the full conversation, which includes call-in listeners and other reporters from North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada here.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Clark was joined by Bridge Michigan's Jonathan Oosting, and spoke with CNN This Morning about where the presidential race stands today in Michigan.

Tags
Politics & Government It's Just PoliticsElection 2024
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Related Content