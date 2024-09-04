Michigan Public's Zoe Clark talks Michigan's battleground state status on C-SPAN and CNN

On Monday September 2nd, Michigan Public's Politics Director Zoe Clark, co-host of It's Just Politics, joined C-SPAN's Washington Journal to discuss the upcoming presidential election and where things stand in the battleground state of Michigan.

You can view the full conversation, which includes call-in listeners and other reporters from North Carolina, Georgia, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Nevada here.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Clark was joined by Bridge Michigan's Jonathan Oosting, and spoke with CNN This Morning about where the presidential race stands today in Michigan.