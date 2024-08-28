© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

50 years ago, Michigan’s only President took the oath of office. What would Gerald R. Ford think about the country today?

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published August 28, 2024 at 12:24 PM EDT
black and white photo of gerald ford with a text overlay asking "what would gerald r. ford think of the country today?"
The Associated Press (1961)
A September 29, 1961 photo of Gerald Ford, then U.S. House Minority Leader from Michigan.

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Gerald R. Ford becoming President of the United States. It was an incredibly turbulent time in American history after the resignation of President Richard Nixon in the summer of 1974.

President Ford was - and is - the only President from Michigan and in Ann Arbor, the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan is named for him. It’s Just Politics co-host Zoe Clark sat down at the school with Ford School Dean Celeste Watkins-Hayes and Jenna Bednar, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, to talk about Ford’s legacy fifty-years on.

Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta | MPRN
