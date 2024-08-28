50 years ago, Michigan’s only President took the oath of office. What would Gerald R. Ford think about the country today?

This month marks the 50th anniversary of Gerald R. Ford becoming President of the United States. It was an incredibly turbulent time in American history after the resignation of President Richard Nixon in the summer of 1974.

President Ford was - and is - the only President from Michigan and in Ann Arbor, the Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy at the University of Michigan is named for him. It’s Just Politics co-host Zoe Clark sat down at the school with Ford School Dean Celeste Watkins-Hayes and Jenna Bednar, Professor of Political Science and Public Policy, to talk about Ford’s legacy fifty-years on.

Dig in deeper:



Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter below! (If you're not seeing the sign-up form, please refresh your browser)