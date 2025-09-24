Shooting at ICE detention facility in Dallas kills 1, injures 2 others

Updated September 24, 2025 at 12:36 PM EDT

Federal authorities say a shooting Wednesday morning at an ICE immigration detention facility in Dallas, Texas was an "act of targeted violence" against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Dallas Police Chief Daniel Comeaux said a gunman killed one person and injured two others. According to a post on X by Dallas Police, "a suspect opened fire at a government building from an adjacent building. Two people were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds."

In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security said the suspect died of "a self-inflicted gun shot wound."

Speaking during a news conference with politicians and authorities, Joe Rothrock, the FBI special agent in Dallas, said "early evidence" suggests the suspected shooter was "anti-ICE in nature" due to writings found on bullet casings near the gunman.

On X, the FBI Director Kash Patel posted a picture of five unspent bullet casings with one engraved with the words, "ANTI ICE." Patel said, "These despicable, politically motivated attacks against law enforcement are not a one-off. We are only miles from Prarieland Texas where just two months ago an individual ambushed a separate ICE facility targeting their officers."

Rothrock says no members of law enforcement were hurt during this attack. During the news conference, officials gave no details on who was shot or the circumstances into the early-morning shooting. In an earlier statement, the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem said, "ICE law enforcement is facing unprecedented violence against them. It must stop."

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson pleaded for people to be patient as the investigation continues. "Let's remain calm and let our law enforcement partners, our police department do their job," he said. "This is an active investigation. There are still a lot of unanswered questions."

Several officials, including Texas Senator Ted Cruz, said "politically-motivated violence" needs to stop. "Your opponents are not Nazis," Cruz said. "Divisive rhetoric has real consequences."

This is a breaking news story. Some things reported by the media may later turn out to be wrong. We will focus on reports from officials and other authorities, credible news outlets and reporters who are at the scene. We will update as the situation develops.

