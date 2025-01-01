With a new Congress being sworn in, MI Rep. Dan Kildee says goodbye to D.C.

A new Congress is being sworn-in tomorrow in Washington D.C. That means today is the last day for current members, including Michigan’s long-time Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee. It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark spoke with the outgoing Representative from Flint about his dozen years in office and whether D.C. is really more House of Cards or Veep.

