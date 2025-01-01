© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

With a new Congress being sworn in, MI Rep. Dan Kildee says goodbye to D.C.

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Published January 1, 2025 at 7:08 PM EST
black and white image of dan kildee in front of some leaves
Michigan Public

A new Congress is being sworn-in tomorrow in Washington D.C. That means today is the last day for current members, including Michigan’s long-time Democratic Congressman Dan Kildee. It’s Just Politics host Zoe Clark spoke with the outgoing Representative from Flint about his dozen years in office and whether D.C. is really more House of Cards or Veep.

It's Just Politics Congress
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
Rick Pluta | MPRN
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
