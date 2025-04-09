© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Only two bills have been signed into law in the first three months of divided power in Michigan. Does it matter?

Published April 9, 2025 at 4:44 PM EDT
Lawmakers are heading back to the state Capitol from their spring recess after the first three months of divided power in Lansing. So, what was done in the first 90 days? Well, not all that much according to Jordyn Hermani, Capitol reporter at Bridge Michigan. As Hermani reports, “The Legislature has finalized the second fewest laws in two decades.” But, is it a question of quality over quantity?

Plus, Republican Congressman John James announces he is running for governor in 2026 in an under-the-radar social media post.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta ask political consultant Andrea Bitley, founder of Bitley Communications, why the marquee candidate kicked off his campaign in such a low-key way.

Michigan Public Speakers Series: It's Just Politics
Tuesday, April 29th will mark 100 days of the second Trump presidency. Join Michigan Public’s It's Just Politics team Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for a discussion about covering the president and presidency with NPR’s Asma Khalid and Domenico Montanaro.
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network.
