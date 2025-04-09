Only two bills have been signed into law in the first three months of divided power in Michigan. Does it matter?

Lawmakers are heading back to the state Capitol from their spring recess after the first three months of divided power in Lansing. So, what was done in the first 90 days? Well, not all that much according to Jordyn Hermani, Capitol reporter at Bridge Michigan. As Hermani reports , “The Legislature has finalized the second fewest laws in two decades.” But, is it a question of quality over quantity?

Plus, Republican Congressman John James announces he is running for governor in 2026 in an under-the-radar social media post.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta ask political consultant Andrea Bitley, founder of Bitley Communications, why the marquee candidate kicked off his campaign in such a low-key way.

