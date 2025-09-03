© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's Just Politics

MI budget negotiations: the latest from Approps Committee Chairs

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published September 3, 2025 at 2:49 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

With exactly four weeks before a possible partial government shutdown, the question hanging over Lansing remains: where do things stand in state budget negotiations?

Two months past the July 1 statutory deadline, the Republican-controlled state House just last week delivered the rest of their budget. But it appears to be a non-starter in the Democratic-controlled state Senate which passed their own budget months ago.

So, what happens next?

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta asked that question - and many others - of the state House and state Senate Appropriations Committees Chairs, Republican Representative Ann Bollin and Democratic Senator Sarah Anthony respectively.

Get caught up:

Five weeks past budget deadline, GOP Speaker Hall looks to push other leaders out of negotiations

GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill takes ‘dramatic’ bite out of state budget. Implications are massive.

This is “not normal.” Budget inaction leaves Lansing a complete mess.

And if you have questions about the state budget, send them to Zoe and Rick at politics@michiganpublic.org

Want to get political updates from Zoe and Rick straight to your inbox? Sign up for the It's Just Politics newsletter!

Want to support more work like this? Donate now!

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsmichigan budget
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
Latest Episodes