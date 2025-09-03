MI budget negotiations: the latest from Approps Committee Chairs

With exactly four weeks before a possible partial government shutdown, the question hanging over Lansing remains: where do things stand in state budget negotiations?

Two months past the July 1 statutory deadline , the Republican-controlled state House just last week delivered the rest of their budget. But it appears to be a non-starter in the Democratic-controlled state Senate which passed their own budget months ago.

So, what happens next?

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta asked that question - and many others - of the state House and state Senate Appropriations Committees Chairs, Republican Representative Ann Bollin and Democratic Senator Sarah Anthony respectively.

