It's Just Politics

How a state budget shutdown could affect the already shaky MI economy

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published September 17, 2025 at 5:33 PM EDT
Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the budget standoff at the state Capitol is adding to the economic uncertainty created by federal tariffs. The governor delivered an address Tuesday in Lansing urging the Republican-led House and Democrat-controlled Senate to get a state budget adopted before the end of the month.

On today’s It’s Just Politics, with exactly two weeks before a partial state government shutdown, just how is the state’s economy and what would a shutdown mean for it? Long-time economics professor Charles Ballard, author of Michigan’s Economic Future, joins Zoe and Rick.

Plus, Dave Eggert, senior reporter at Crain’s Detroit Business joins the podcast, to dig into the politics of Whitmer’s speech, why she’s engaging now, and the GOP response.

Get caught up:

Facing state gov’t shutdown, MI Dems say GOP bathroom bill is budget distraction

Five weeks past budget deadline, GOP Speaker Hall looks to push other leaders out of negotiations

GOP’s Big Beautiful Bill takes ‘dramatic’ bite out of state budget. Implications are massive.

This is “not normal.” Budget inaction leaves Lansing a complete mess.

And if you have questions about the state budget, send them to Zoe and Rick at politics@michiganpublic.org

It's Just Politics It's Just Politicsmichigan budget
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates. She hosts the weekly show It's Just Politics.
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
