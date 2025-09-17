How a state budget shutdown could affect the already shaky MI economy

Governor Gretchen Whitmer says the budget standoff at the state Capitol is adding to the economic uncertainty created by federal tariffs. The governor delivered an address Tuesday in Lansing urging the Republican-led House and Democrat-controlled Senate to get a state budget adopted before the end of the month.

On today’s It’s Just Politics , with exactly two weeks before a partial state government shutdown, just how is the state’s economy and what would a shutdown mean for it? Long-time economics professor Charles Ballard, author of Michigan’s Economic Future, joins Zoe and Rick.

Plus, Dave Eggert, senior reporter at Crain’s Detroit Business joins the podcast, to dig into the politics of Whitmer’s speech, why she’s engaging now, and the GOP response.

