Off Hand: In defense of "Michiganian"

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a Michigander. Former Governor Jennifer Granholm was a Michiganian. Messaging around what we call ourselves can be a galvanizing political tool. Chad Livengood, state politics editor with the Detroit News, says he will always be a "Michiganian"... even when it puts him at odds with the governors he covers.



