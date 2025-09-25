© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
On Hand

Off Hand: In defense of "Michiganian"

By Laura Weber Davis
Published September 25, 2025 at 1:22 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivering her State of the State Address on February 26, 2025.
Lester Graham
/
Michigan Public
Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivering her State of the State Address on February 26, 2025.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is a Michigander. Former Governor Jennifer Granholm was a Michiganian. Messaging around what we call ourselves can be a galvanizing political tool. Chad Livengood, state politics editor with the Detroit News, says he will always be a "Michiganian"... even when it puts him at odds with the governors he covers.

Want to submit a question to On Hand? Do it here:

If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

Tags
On Hand michigandermichiganianGovernor Whitmer
Laura Weber Davis
Laura is Executive Producer of Stateside. She came to Michigan Public from WDET in Detroit, where she was senior producer on the current events program, Detroit Today.
See stories by Laura Weber Davis
Latest Episodes