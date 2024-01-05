Stateside Podcast: Old soul of a young Detroit DJ

Lindsey Renee Sims is the host of the Rhythm & Soul Patrol show, airing on WPON 1460 AM, Monday through Thursday. She plays a thoughtful mix of The Temptations, Aretha Franklin, Bobby Womack, Marvin Gaye, and others, delivered with nuggets of historic context.

But everything she spins is before her time – Sims is just 21 years old. The show’s gained a loyal following, not just in Metro Detroit, but all over the world. Sims joined the Stateside podcast to talk about the oldies, the art of a playlist, and turning a passion into a career.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Lindsey Renee Sims, Radio DJ

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]