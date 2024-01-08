© 2024 MICHIGAN RADIO
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Detroit Three's marketing pivot

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published January 8, 2024 at 5:00 PM EST
Those who are privy to the world of automotives know the glitz and glam of the automotive shows. Historically, these shows are where many of the major auto players reveal their newest vehicles.

But that’s changing.

Stellantis announced that they’ll be sitting out two major events this year citing cost concerns – the Consumer Electronics Show, which starts tomorrow, and the Chicago Auto Show in February.

And then this came out: the Detroit Three – Stellantis, Ford, and GM – have also said that they will not be advertising during the 2024 Super Bowl. Ad spots cost millions of dollars.

On this Stateside podcast we talked to Detroit Free Press reporter Jamie LaReau about the new year of car marketing and what this could signal about the future.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Jamie LaReau, reporter at the Detroit Free Press

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Radio in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the Summer of 2020.
