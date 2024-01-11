© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How media coverage of Gaza affects our views

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published January 11, 2024 at 4:10 PM EST
Protestors carry Palestinian flags on a rainy day in Dearborn.
Rachel Ishikawa
/
Michigan Radio
Many protestors carried Palestinian flags at the rally.

It’s been three months since Israel's attack on Gaza. More than 23,000 Palestinian people have been killed.

In the United States, some people have direct ties through family, ancestry, and culture to this siege. But it's a different mode of existence to see this level of violence interpreted and reinterpreted through media.

On this episode, we spoke with two professors about media, representation, and how what we see, read, and listen to affects our perception of the world.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

  • Dr. Muniba Saleem, associate professor in the Department of Communication at UC Santa Barbara
  • Dr. Nour Kteily, professor of management & organizations
    Northwestern University

Tags
Stateside Israel/Gaza 2023mass media
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
