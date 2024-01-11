Stateside Podcast: How media coverage of Gaza affects our views

It’s been three months since Israel's attack on Gaza. More than 23,000 Palestinian people have been killed.

In the United States, some people have direct ties through family, ancestry, and culture to this siege. But it's a different mode of existence to see this level of violence interpreted and reinterpreted through media.

On this episode, we spoke with two professors about media, representation, and how what we see, read, and listen to affects our perception of the world.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S EPISODE:



Dr. Muniba Saleem , associate professor in the Department of Communication at UC Santa Barbara

Dr. Nour Kteily, professor of management & organizations

Northwestern University

