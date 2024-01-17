© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Hillsdale officials tied to false electors

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published January 17, 2024 at 3:44 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
The College Board

Hillsdale College, a liberal arts college with less than 2,000 undergraduates, garnered a lot of attention leading up to the 2020 election. Then-Vice President Mike Pence delivered Hillsdale’s commencement speech in 2018 and the college’s president, Larry Arrn, served on one of former President Donald Trump’s commissions.

Now, the school is garnering a different kind of intrigue. Danny Hakim of The New York Times reported that several Hillsdale school officials have been tied to the false elector scheme in Michigan, which attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Hillsdale said that these claims have been overblown, Hakim said.

While the school is associated with conservative beliefs, Hakim said that a number of students have expressed concerns over the college’s ties with former President Trump and his polarizing views. They feel it does not accurately represent their educational experiences at Hillsdale, and have concerns over what’s to come of the school’s reputation.

To hear more about how these ties between key players in the Republican Party and Hillsdale College came to be, listen to the Stateside podcast.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Danny Hakim, investigative reporter at The New York Times

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Tags
Stateside Hillsdale College2020 presidential raceRepublican Party
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
See stories by Olivia Mouradian
Latest Episodes