Stateside Podcast: Hillsdale officials tied to false electors

Hillsdale College, a liberal arts college with less than 2,000 undergraduates, garnered a lot of attention leading up to the 2020 election. Then-Vice President Mike Pence delivered Hillsdale’s commencement speech in 2018 and the college’s president, Larry Arrn, served on one of former President Donald Trump’s commissions.

Now, the school is garnering a different kind of intrigue. Danny Hakim of The New York Times reported that several Hillsdale school officials have been tied to the false elector scheme in Michigan, which attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Hillsdale said that these claims have been overblown, Hakim said.

While the school is associated with conservative beliefs, Hakim said that a number of students have expressed concerns over the college’s ties with former President Trump and his polarizing views. They feel it does not accurately represent their educational experiences at Hillsdale, and have concerns over what’s to come of the school’s reputation.

To hear more about how these ties between key players in the Republican Party and Hillsdale College came to be, listen to the Stateside podcast.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Danny Hakim, investigative reporter at The New York Times

