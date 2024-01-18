© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How one Grand Rapids shelter is combating the cold

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Lauren Nyong
Published January 18, 2024 at 5:20 PM EST
Michigan Radio

Temperatures dropped across the state this week. For housing-insecure folks in Michigan, who may be living outside or in their car, these temperature drops are particularly dangerous. On today's episode of the Stateside podcast, we talked with Adrienne Goodstal, president of Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids about housing in West Michigan, and what you can do if you encounter someone who may need help during this winter season.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Adrienne Goodstal, president of Mel Trotter Ministries

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
Lauren Nyong
Lauren Nyong joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023 and is a Junior studying Politics, Philosophy, and Economics at Calvin University.
