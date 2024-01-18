Stateside Podcast: How one Grand Rapids shelter is combating the cold

Temperatures dropped across the state this week. For housing-insecure folks in Michigan, who may be living outside or in their car, these temperature drops are particularly dangerous. On today's episode of the Stateside podcast, we talked with Adrienne Goodstal, president of Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids about housing in West Michigan, and what you can do if you encounter someone who may need help during this winter season.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Adrienne Goodstal, president of Mel Trotter Ministries

