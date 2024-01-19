© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Teaching Asian American history to kids

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published January 19, 2024 at 9:58 PM EST
Steve Carmody
/
Michigan Radio

A new book co-authored by a professor at Michigan State University suggests ways to bring Asian American history into the elementary school classroom, even if it’s not in the state curriculum. "Teaching Asian America in Elementary Classrooms" defies stereotypes about Asian people in the United States and focuses on the complexity of Asian American identity.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE OF THE PODCAST:

  • Noreen Naseem Rodriguez, co-author of “Teaching Asian America in Elementary Classrooms”
  • Jae Lee, 5th-grade teacher at Angell Elementary School in Ann Arbor

Stateside asian americanselementary schoolshistory
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
