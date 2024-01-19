Stateside Podcast: Teaching Asian American history to kids

A new book co-authored by a professor at Michigan State University suggests ways to bring Asian American history into the elementary school classroom, even if it’s not in the state curriculum. "Teaching Asian America in Elementary Classrooms" defies stereotypes about Asian people in the United States and focuses on the complexity of Asian American identity.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE OF THE PODCAST:



Noreen Naseem Rodriguez , co-author of “Teaching Asian America in Elementary Classrooms”

, co-author of “Teaching Asian America in Elementary Classrooms” Jae Lee, 5th-grade teacher at Angell Elementary School in Ann Arbor



[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]