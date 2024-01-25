Stateside Podcast: Debriefing the State of the State

Yesterday evening, Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her 2024 State of the State address. In her speech, she detailed her plans to provide universal pre-K and two years of free community college to all Michiganders. Among other topics, she also discussed electric vehicle projects, efforts for more affordable housing, business incentive programs, and the state of the roads in Michigan.

To hear more about Governor Whitmer's address, listen to the Stateside Podcast.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Zoe Clark , politics director for Michigan public

, politics director for Michigan public Arjun Thakkar, politics and civics reporter for WKAR

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]