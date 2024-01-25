© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Debriefing the State of the State

By Rachel Ishikawa,
Olivia Mouradian
Published January 25, 2024 at 4:06 PM EST
Yesterday evening, Governor Gretchen Whitmer delivered her 2024 State of the State address. In her speech, she detailed her plans to provide universal pre-K and two years of free community college to all Michiganders. Among other topics, she also discussed electric vehicle projects, efforts for more affordable housing, business incentive programs, and the state of the roads in Michigan.

To hear more about Governor Whitmer's address, listen to the Stateside Podcast.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Zoe Clark, politics director for Michigan public
  • Arjun Thakkar, politics and civics reporter for WKAR

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
Olivia Mouradian
Olivia Mouradian recently graduated from the University of Michigan and joined the Stateside team as an intern in May 2023.
Latest Episodes