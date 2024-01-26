Stateside Podcast: The voice behind the Lions' fight anthem

Detroit Lions fans will be decked out in “Honolulu blue” this weekend – many perched on the edge of their seats as the Lions take on the San Francisco 49ers.

There’s a particular song that offers solace to Lions fans across the country, even in the most nail-biting moments: "Gridiron Heroes.”

The song, which plays after every home game touchdown, was written by former Lions entertainment director Graham T. Overgard in the 1930s. But for the past 20 years, Detroit-based singer Theo Spight has been the voice of the anthem. He landed the job, he said, after winning Local 4’s singing competition.

By this point, Spight is accustomed to people stopping him on the street to take photos. He’s also used to song requests to sing “Gridiron Heroes” at non-football events, like weddings. The fans, he said, are what make the gig so great.

“Regardless of the product that's been on the field, the fans have always been amazing. Every single Sunday, they always show up,” Spight said.

"Gridiron Heroes” is a typical marching band-style fight song, but Spight has put his own spin on the track. Citing influences ranging from gospel to New Edition, Spight toes the line between traditional and new.

“The tradition of it, that's what makes it what it is,” Spight said. “It's meant to be a song that you sing with your grandparents; to be a song that reminds you of a good time and simpler times, better times even. … I still put a little bit enough of a current twist to it to make it still resonate for new and old.”

The Lions will be playing in San Francisco this weekend, but Spight will be at Ford stadium with fans watching the game at home.

You can hear the full conversation with Theo Spight on the Stateside podcast.

