Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Auto no-fault, gun reform & other legislative news

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published February 15, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Michigan Capitol building in Lansing on a summer day.
Emma Winowiecki
/
Michigan Radio
The Michigan Capitol building in Lansing.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we brought updates from Lansing. Gun reform laws that passed last session came into effect this week, Michigan State Representative Brenda Carter's been feeling the heat from auto no-fault reform activists, and Representative Josh Schriver was recently disciplined for a racist social media post.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S EPISODE:

  • Tracy Samilton, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Rick Pluta, senior Capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

Stateside no fault auto insurancegun possessionMichigan gun lawspublic safetycar insuranceMichigan Legislature
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
