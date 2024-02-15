Stateside Podcast: Auto no-fault, gun reform & other legislative news

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we brought updates from Lansing. Gun reform laws that passed last session came into effect this week, Michigan State Representative Brenda Carter's been feeling the heat from auto no-fault reform activists, and Representative Josh Schriver was recently disciplined for a racist social media post.

GUESTS ON TODAY'S EPISODE:



Tracy Samilton , reporter for Michigan Public

, reporter for Michigan Public Rick Pluta, senior Capitol correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network

