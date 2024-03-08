Stateside Podcast: Navigating Palestinian identity in Michigan

Many Palestinians in the U.S. feel a deep connection to their ancestral land. That pull has become more poignant with Israel’s bombardment of Gaza that to date has killed more than 30,000 people.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, Michigan Public’s Adam Yahya Rayes and Briana Rice talked to four Palestinians living in Michigan about how they’re thinking about their ethnic and national identities right now.

