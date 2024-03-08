© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Navigating Palestinian identity in Michigan

By Stateside Staff
Published March 8, 2024 at 5:30 AM EST
Ali Ramlawi, left, looks at a painting of his father Ribhi. The painting was a gift based on a photo, right, of Ribhi peeling onions. “He came to the United States in 1962 and he didn't have a whole lot of skills. Unfortunately, he had to quit school. Actually, his school was bombed in 1948,” Ali said. Before opening Jerusalem Garden, his dad worked as a butcher for Kroger. He used the money to get his siblings to the U.S. “And, one by one, they would come over from Jordan and start a new life here in America.”
Adam Yahya Rayes
/
Michigan Public
Ali Ramlawi, left, looks at a painting of his father Ribhi. The painting was a gift based on a photo, right, of Ribhi peeling onions. “He came to the United States in 1962 and he didn't have a whole lot of skills. Unfortunately, he had to quit school. Actually, his school was bombed in 1948,” Ali said. Before opening Jerusalem Garden, his dad worked as a butcher for Kroger. He used the money to get his siblings to the U.S. “And, one by one, they would come over from Jordan and start a new life here in America.”

Many Palestinians in the U.S. feel a deep connection to their ancestral land. That pull has become more poignant with Israel’s bombardment of Gaza that to date has killed more than 30,000 people.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, Michigan Public’s Adam Yahya Rayes and Briana Rice talked to four Palestinians living in Michigan about how they’re thinking about their ethnic and national identities right now.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
