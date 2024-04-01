Stateside Podcast: Why the Palisades nuclear plant might reopen

The Palisades power plant located in Van Buren township closed down in 2022. Now there's a new effort to reopen it. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we look at the impact that the Palisades nuclear plant has had on the surrounding community and we got into why some people are pushing for it to reopen.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE :



Dustin Dwyer, reporter for Michigan Public

Lindsey Smith, editor for Michigan Public



