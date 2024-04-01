© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Why the Palisades nuclear plant might reopen

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
The currently closed Palisades nuclear power plant is located on the shore of Lake Michigan.
Lester Graham
Michigan Radio
The currently closed Palisades nuclear power plant is located on the shore of Lake Michigan.

The Palisades power plant located in Van Buren township closed down in 2022. Now there's a new effort to reopen it. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we look at the impact that the Palisades nuclear plant has had on the surrounding community and we got into why some people are pushing for it to reopen.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE :

  • Dustin Dwyer, reporter for Michigan Public
  • Lindsey Smith, editor for Michigan Public

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
