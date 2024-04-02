© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: How to say things that mean more

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 2, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
April is National Poetry Month and in Michigan, there’s lots to celebrate. In honor of the pen, on this episode of the Stateside podcast we spoke with two writers about their inspirations, new work, and their collaboration with InsideOut Literary Arts, a poetry program for students in Detroit.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Nandi Comer, Michigan Poet Laureate
  • Ross Gay, best-selling poet and essayist

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Stateside poetryartsmichigan poets
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
