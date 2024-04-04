Stateside Podcast: A modern "Sense and Sensibility"

Jane Austin wrote stories for the ages. Her novels are the playbook for a certain genre of self-empowered women characters.

Writer A.H. Kim (who discovered her love of Austin through the BBC movie adaptations) is a latecomer to the club. Her newest book "Relative Strangers" loosely follows the story of "Sense and Sensibility," telling the tale of two sisters in transition.

Kim joined the Stateside podcast for a conversation about writing for entertainment, looking in from the outside, and life after cancer.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



A.H. Kim, writer

