© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A modern "Sense and Sensibility"

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 4, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Harper Collins Publishers

Jane Austin wrote stories for the ages. Her novels are the playbook for a certain genre of self-empowered women characters.

Writer A.H. Kim (who discovered her love of Austin through the BBC movie adaptations) is a latecomer to the club. Her newest book "Relative Strangers" loosely follows the story of "Sense and Sensibility," telling the tale of two sisters in transition.

Kim joined the Stateside podcast for a conversation about writing for entertainment, looking in from the outside, and life after cancer.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • A.H. Kim, writer

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside Michigan Public Reads
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes