Stateside

Stateside Podcast: A surge in discrimination against Muslims

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 8, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) tracks acts of bigotry against Muslims in the United States. In the past six months, they’ve noticed a disturbing trend.

"In our existence as an organization since 2000, this has been a record year of discrimination complaints into our office and a significant portion of those came after October 7th," said Dawud Walid, executive director of the Michigan chapter of CAIR.

CAIR recently published a report that details an upsurge in anti-Muslim incidents. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we spoke with Dawud Walid about the data, the kinds of discrimination CAIR is tracking, and what we need to do to make Michigan safer.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Dawud Walid, executive director of the Michigan chapter of the Council on American Islamic Relations 

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
