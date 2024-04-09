© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: New science on concussions

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 9, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

The National Athletic Trainers Association recently came out with a bulletin on how to manage sports related concussions. On this episode, we covered new concussion treatments, the impact of sports, and the mental health side effects of concussions.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Steven Broglio, director of the Michigan Concussion Center and professor at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
