Stateside Podcast: New science on concussions

The National Athletic Trainers Association recently came out with a bulletin on how to manage sports related concussions. On this episode, we covered new concussion treatments, the impact of sports, and the mental health side effects of concussions.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

Steven Broglio, director of the Michigan Concussion Center and professor at the University of Michigan School of Kinesiology



