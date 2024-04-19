© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Lee Chatfield charged with embezzlement

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published April 19, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
House GOP

A political legal drama is unfolding in Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed more than a dozen charges against former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, alleging that he used a non-profit to amass kickbacks and to use a slush fund for personal expenses.

This Stateside podcast episode covered the fraught history of Lee Chatfield’s political career and how it led to this moment.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Craig Mauger, state politics reporter for The Detroit News

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
Latest Episodes