Stateside Podcast: Lee Chatfield charged with embezzlement

A political legal drama is unfolding in Michigan. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed more than a dozen charges against former state House Speaker Lee Chatfield, alleging that he used a non-profit to amass kickbacks and to use a slush fund for personal expenses.

This Stateside podcast episode covered the fraught history of Lee Chatfield’s political career and how it led to this moment.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Craig Mauger, state politics reporter for The Detroit News

