Stateside Podcast: The impact of Detroit's rape kit backlog

In 2009, an assistant Wayne County prosecutor made a horrifying discovery: more than 11,000 untested rape kits sitting in an abandoned Detroit Police warehouse. The repercussions of that find are still being felt today. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we speak with Michigan Public's Sarah Cwiek about her reporting on this story.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Sarah Cwiek, reporter for Michigan Public

