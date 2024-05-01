© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The impact of Detroit's rape kit backlog

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa
Collage by Rachel Ishikawa

In 2009, an assistant Wayne County prosecutor made a horrifying discovery: more than 11,000 untested rape kits sitting in an abandoned Detroit Police warehouse. The repercussions of that find are still being felt today. On this episode of the Stateside podcast we speak with Michigan Public's Sarah Cwiek about her reporting on this story.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Sarah Cwiek, reporter for Michigan Public

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside Detroitcriminal justice
Stay Connected
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
Latest Episodes