Stateside Podcast: The art of adornment

Tiff Massey is an interdisciplinary artist whose work focuses on ideas of community and adornment. She makes everything from custom, wearable jewelry to large scale architectural sculptures. Her work contends with race and class, while evoking the history of West African and Black American culture.

Massey joined the Stateside podcast to talk about her work and her solo exhibit, "7 Mile + Livernois ," opening at the Detroit Institute of Arts on May 5th.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Tiff Massey, interdisciplinary Detroit-based artist

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]