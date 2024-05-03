© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: The art of adornment

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 3, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Tiff Massey. Photo by Justin Milhouse.

Tiff Massey is an interdisciplinary artist whose work focuses on ideas of community and adornment. She makes everything from custom, wearable jewelry to large scale architectural sculptures. Her work contends with race and class, while evoking the history of West African and Black American culture.

Massey joined the Stateside podcast to talk about her work and her solo exhibit, "7 Mile + Livernois ," opening at the Detroit Institute of Arts on May 5th.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Tiff Massey, interdisciplinary Detroit-based artist

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
