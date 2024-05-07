Stateside Podcast: Foraging for mushrooms

In Michigan, the warmer months mean that the state's many nature preserves and parks have a newfound abundance. But it's not just people populating these grounds; mushrooms are in season!

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, the husband-and-wife team behind Great Lakes Treats, a Traverse City-based company that sells wild mushrooms, dishes on some of the mushrooms in season, the basics of foraging, and some simple ways to prepare your bounty.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:



Jill Grenchik , co-owner of Great Lakes Treats

Aaron Grenchik, co-owner of Great Lakes Treats



