Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Foraging for mushrooms

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 7, 2024 at 10:27 AM EDT
Rachel Ishikawa

In Michigan, the warmer months mean that the state's many nature preserves and parks have a newfound abundance. But it's not just people populating these grounds; mushrooms are in season!

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, the husband-and-wife team behind Great Lakes Treats, a Traverse City-based company that sells wild mushrooms, dishes on some of the mushrooms in season, the basics of foraging, and some simple ways to prepare your bounty.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Jill Grenchik, co-owner of Great Lakes Treats
  • Aaron Grenchik, co-owner of Great Lakes Treats

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
