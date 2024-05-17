© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Facing fears through fashion

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 17, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Photos by Emma Albert

The College for Creative Studies in Detroit has a fashion design program that’s cultivating some of Detroit’s most creative young minds. Earlier this month the program held their fourth annual fashion show. 

Lights dimmed, music cues thumped, and models prowled the runway in structured tunics, steampunk jackets, and strappy neon slides. 

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we spoke with two of the designers featured in this exhibition about their craft and inspiration.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Cierra Headings, fashion designer
  • David Rodriguez, fashion designer

Stateside Detroit artfashion
Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
See stories by Rachel Ishikawa
