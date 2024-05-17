Stateside Podcast: Facing fears through fashion

The College for Creative Studies in Detroit has a fashion design program that’s cultivating some of Detroit’s most creative young minds. Earlier this month the program held their fourth annual fashion show.

Lights dimmed, music cues thumped, and models prowled the runway in structured tunics, steampunk jackets, and strappy neon slides.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we spoke with two of the designers featured in this exhibition about their craft and inspiration.

GUESTS ON THIS EPISODE:

Cierra Headings , fashion designer

, fashion designer David Rodriguez, fashion designer

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]