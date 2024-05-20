© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: More than Little Miss Flint

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 20, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Michigan Radio

It’s been 10 years since the Flint water crisis, a cataclysmic disaster that transformed the lives of the city's residents. Out of the disaster, some became activists, including Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint.

As a child she became one of the voices raising awareness of what was happening in Flint. Now 16 years old, Copeny wants people to know that she's more than Little Miss Flint. Detroit journalist Imani Mixon spoke with Copeny for a Teen Vogue article about Flint, environmental activism, and growing up in the spotlight.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Imani Mixon, journalist and founder of Mixon Media

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside Flint water crisisactivismLittle Miss Flint
