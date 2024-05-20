Stateside Podcast: More than Little Miss Flint

It’s been 10 years since the Flint water crisis, a cataclysmic disaster that transformed the lives of the city's residents. Out of the disaster, some became activists, including Mari Copeny, also known as Little Miss Flint.

As a child she became one of the voices raising awareness of what was happening in Flint. Now 16 years old, Copeny wants people to know that she's more than Little Miss Flint. Detroit journalist Imani Mixon spoke with Copeny for a Teen Vogue article about Flint, environmental activism, and growing up in the spotlight.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Imani Mixon, journalist and founder of Mixon Media

