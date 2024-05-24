© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Black Her Stories with Michaela Ayers

By Rachel Ishikawa
Published May 24, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Michaela Ayers is a doer of many things. She’s an artist, facilitator, and historian.

But she says that her life’s work is a particular project she’s been developing since 2019: Black Her Stories. The project's latest incarnation is a podcast with some live events. Ayers talks with Black women in Detroit’s creative community, pulling in perspectives from their colleagues, their collectors, their communities.  

On this episode of the Stateside podcast Ayers brought us stories from Black Her stories and shares with us about her experiences as a new Detroiter.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Michaela Ayers, founder of Nourish and creator of Black Her Stories

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple PodcastsSpotifyYouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Rachel Ishikawa
Rachel Ishikawa joined Michigan Public in 2020 as a podcast producer. She produced Kids These Days, a limited-run series that launched in the summer of 2020.
