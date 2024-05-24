Stateside Podcast: Black Her Stories with Michaela Ayers

Michaela Ayers is a doer of many things. She’s an artist, facilitator, and historian.

But she says that her life’s work is a particular project she’s been developing since 2019: Black Her Stories. The project's latest incarnation is a podcast with some live events. Ayers talks with Black women in Detroit’s creative community, pulling in perspectives from their colleagues, their collectors, their communities.

On this episode of the Stateside podcast Ayers brought us stories from Black Her stories and shares with us about her experiences as a new Detroiter.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:



Michaela Ayers, founder of Nourish and creator of Black Her Stories

