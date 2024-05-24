© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Copper Supply Could Limit EV Expansion

By April Van Buren
Published May 28, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
A hand holds a piece of mined copper
Phawat
/
Adobe Stock
Copper is a key component in electric battery vehicles and other more sustainable technology. But researchers say the global supply of copper is unlikely to keep pace with the demand as more industries look to shift toward more sustainable practices.

The transition to electric vehicles has been bumpy so far, but it’s happening. The Detroit Three auto companies are still scaling up their EV fleets, and that means a need for batteries. 

You’ve probably heard that more EVs on the road means an increased demand for more lithium, a key electric battery component. Did you also know these kinds of batteries require a lot of copper? The metal is also an essential element in other green technology like wind turbines and solar panels—as well as basic infrastructure like electrical lines.

That means that the demand for copper has gotten a whole lot bigger in recent years. And Adam Simon says there just isn't enough mining capacity to meet it. Simon is a professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Michigan. His research has included projects on how copper occurs naturally. 

And he recently published an analysis about the gap between copper supply and demand as the world looks to move toward greener energy sources. Listen to our interview above to hear more.

GUEST ON THIS EPISDOE:

  • Adam Simon, professor of Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Michigan

copper, EVs, electric vehicles
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
