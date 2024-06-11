© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside Podcast: Medicinal Vernor's

By Mike Blank,
Yesenia Zamora
Published June 11, 2024 at 5:30 AM EDT
Laura Weber Davis

If your stomach’s not feeling right or you are suffering from a cold, have you ever cracked open a nice cold can of Vernors ginger ale? Well, you’re not alone. Many Michiganders can recall having these memories of using Michigan-made Vernors as a home remedy. Created by a Detroit pharmacist, James Vernor, Vernors ginger ale has continued to be a part of the lives of many Michigan families for over 150 years.

However, the question on our mind is, does Vernors really contain any true medicinal properties? On this episode of the Stateside podcast, we discuss the history of Vernors ginger ale, and how it became a staple for home remedies for Michigan families.

GUEST ON THIS EPISODE:

  • Dave Boucher, investigative reporter with the Detroit Free Press

Mike Blank
Mike Blank is a producer and editor for Stateside.
Yesenia Zamora
