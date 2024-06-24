© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media

By Kalloli Bhatt,
Mercedes Mejia
Published June 24, 2024 at 6:31 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
social media, digtial media usage, addiction, screen time, phone usage
Adobe Stock
Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media

The Surgeon General came out with a startling suggestion last week: social media should come with warnings, like packs of cigarettes and alcohol.

Jenny Radesky is a pediatrician and researcher. Her work guides parents on how to mitigate their children's media use.

Radesky says media habits start in infancy and can be hard to get rid of once they solidify. The more time kids spend consuming media, the less time they are playing, sleeping or developing skills.

"If you are a parent of an infant, toddler, preschooler, now is the time to set some of those foundational skills of boundaries and good content," says Radesky.

Hear the full conversation with Jenny Radesky on the Stateside Podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside mediasocial mediakidsStateside podcastinfantspublic healthus surgeon general
Stay Connected
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
Mercedes Mejia
Mercedes Mejia is a producer and director of Stateside.
See stories by Mercedes Mejia
Latest Episodes