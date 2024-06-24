Stateside Podcast: Surgeon General calls for warning labels on social media

The Surgeon General came out with a startling suggestion last week: social media should come with warnings, like packs of cigarettes and alcohol.

Jenny Radesky is a pediatrician and researcher. Her work guides parents on how to mitigate their children's media use.

Radesky says media habits start in infancy and can be hard to get rid of once they solidify. The more time kids spend consuming media, the less time they are playing, sleeping or developing skills.

"If you are a parent of an infant, toddler, preschooler, now is the time to set some of those foundational skills of boundaries and good content," says Radesky.

Hear the full conversation with Jenny Radesky on the Stateside Podcast.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]