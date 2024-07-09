© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Revised Michigan Senate maps await final court approval

By Ethan Meyers,
April Van Buren
Published July 9, 2024 at 5:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
The Crane A1 map of Michigan state Senate districts approved Wednesday, June 26, 2024, by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission re-draws six districts that had been declared unconstitutional. It also redraws many others in the region to accommodate those changes.
Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission
The Crane A1 map of Michigan state Senate districts approved Wednesday, June 26, 2024, by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission re-draws six districts that had been declared unconstitutional. It also redraws many others in the region to accommodate those changes.

As vote-by-mail ballots start appearing for Michiganders, there’s an ongoing legal dispute about whose interests should carry representative weight when it comes to drawing legislative districts. Six state Senate districts stand at the center of that debate.

A lawsuit, brought by a group of Southeast Michigan voters, allege that the maps drawn by the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission amounted to racial gerrymandering. The court agreed and mandated that the commission draw new maps. The redrawn maps for state Senate districts are now awaiting final court approval.

Map changes for this year’s election are already done. The ones just submitted to the court will matter when we vote in 2026. But they're a window into the contentious process behind the state's first citizen-led redistricting process.

We talked out the details of the lawsuit and the new maps with reporters Colin Jackson and Clara Hendrickson.

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Clara Hendrickson, politics reporter for the Detroit Free Press
  • Colin Jackson, reporter for the Michigan public Radio Network
Tags
Stateside redistrictingprimary electionautomatic voter registrationstate legislature
Stay Connected
Ethan Meyers
Ethan Meyers is a Stateside Production Assistant and a senior at Calvin University. In his free time, he enjoys biking and gardening.
See stories by Ethan Meyers
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
See stories by April Van Buren
Latest Episodes