© 2024 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside

Stateside Podcast: Security missteps at Trump rally

By Kalloli Bhatt,
April Van Buren
Published July 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
U.S. Secret Service agents respond as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded on stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Associated Press
/
AP
U.S. Secret Service agents respond as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded on stage by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The U.S. Secret Service is under scrutiny following the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Law enforcement officials have named a suspect, but have yet to identify a motive. Images from the event show blood on Trump's face and right ear. One man was killed, and at least two other people were injured.

Barbara McQuade, former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan and former deputy chief of the National Security Unit, offered her perspective on what went wrong during former president Donald Trump's Pennsylvania rally on Saturday.

"Secret Service is really just tops in the business." McQuade said. "They're extremely professional, and the idea that they let a sightline like that, within shooting distance, be left unattended, to me, is just unconscionable."

McQuade anticipates seeing after-action studies about what protocols could have prevented the incident. She's particularly interested in understanding what role state and local law enforcement officials played in securing the event, and why exactly they were brought in.

"Although local and state law enforcement are incredibly professional, they're wonderful, protection of a president is not what they're trained to do..." McQuade explained. "And so it may be that we simply need to devote more resources to Secret Service so that they don't need to rely on state and local law enforcement to do the kinds of jobs that they really should be doing themselves."

GUEST:
Barbara McQuade, former U.S. Attorney and professor from practice at University of Michigan Law School

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, or YouTube Music today.]

Tags
Stateside President TrumppennsylvaniashooterSecret Service
Stay Connected
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Stateside Production Assistant. She's currently a senior at Western Michigan University.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
April Van Buren
April Van Buren is a producer for Stateside. She produces interviews for air as well as web and social media content for the show.
See stories by April Van Buren
Latest Episodes